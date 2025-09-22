'AITA for refusing to unblock my ex when my partner demanded I do so?' UPDATED

"AITA for refusing to unblock my ex when my partner demanded I do so?"

Yesterday, I (32f) woke up, made my partner of 6 months (31m), and I breakfast, and we had a great time! I ended up spilling most of the food on the floor, but we laughed while cleaning it up, and there was enough left in the pan to make him a plate. Totally fine, I don’t usually eat breakfast anyway!

The problem happened after he finished breakfast and took a shower. Once he came out of the shower I made a joke and he responded with a serious comment. I replied that it was just a joke and I started laughing. He completely turned defensive saying he wasn’t in the mood for laughing. He has had something on his mind and he needs me to provide proof.