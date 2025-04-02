'AITA for refusing to visit my mother in palliative care?' + 3 UPDATES

"AITA for refusing to visit my mother in palliative care?"

My family is formed of cougars+sugar daddies and I hate all of them, except my grandpa(my mom's dad) who does not give a F about anyone. He is the reason I am alive and well and thriving.

I am currently 21 but this story goes on to the very back when I was 5, when my mom got married to a guy, Vladimir (Vlad, if you find this, then F you). He is the most selfish person I have ever seen. After she and him got married, my mother started to leave me to my grandpa frequently.

At first it was for "date nights", then it has become "after school" and then it was a "full-time" arrangement because that was what "his little Vladdie" (Vlad is a sugar babe btw, my mom was 34, Vlad was 23 when they were married and my mom's family is really rich) wanted.