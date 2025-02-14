'AITA for refusing to watch my sister's kids after I said I would because of my allergies?' UPDATED 3X

The day of their trip, they came over, and Janet handed me a leash with their dog, and gave my husband a bag of dog food. I pulled Janet aside, mentioning that I had explicitly said my husband and I were in no position to take care of a dog, and she shrugged it off, telling me that Noah was getting separation anxiety from their dog, so they ended up not looking into kennels.

She then told me that her trip was important and she saw no reason why I couldn't "put up with my allergies and put time aside for a dog when it's only one week."