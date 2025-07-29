Bride's gives ultimatum to plus-size bridesmaid over 'unflattering' dress. 'Wear it or leave.' AITA?

She said that if I really wanted to wear that dress to her wedding, I could not be in the bridal party, I would have to come as a regular guest. That made me feel even more angry, shamed, and alienated.

I called my brother and told him that she basically kicked me out of the bridal party, but he ended up taking her side, saying it was their day, and he’s not going to make his wife compromise her vision just because I’m insecure.

I feel like he doesn’t understand what it’s like to be a chubby girl, especially how hard it is to dress up and look nice, but even my mom took their side. So am I the AH?

