'AITA for refusing my uncle’s offer after I basically built his business from scratch?'

What were your expectations coming in? Why did you put all that effort in? Presumably you thought you were going to get co-ownership or something? This issue could have been avoided with a conversation before you even began working together.

You say you have a lot of experience in this field but if you did you’d know that single digit equity is fair. If your uncle needs to raise investment he will have to sell off most of his equity while you won’t have to sell anything. He could end up in a position where he isn’t the majority shareholder anymore and some VC is.