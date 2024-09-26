'Unreasonable' friend refuses to go on 'once-in-a-lifetime' trip despite recent financial windfall. AITA?

"AITA for refusing to go on vacation with friends because they chose a destination out of my budget?"

So a group of my friends (all mid-20s) have been planning this big vacation for months. They picked a really expensive destination that’s way out of my budget. I’m currently trying to save for a down payment on a house and even though I have enough and got a windfall recently I just can’t justify spending that much money on a trip right now.

When they first brought it up, I mentioned that it was too pricey for me, but they said I should still come and that “it’s a once-in-a-lifetime trip.” They kept saying things like “you can always make more money, but you can’t make more memories.” But I’m not in a place financially where I feel comfortable dropping that much cash on a vacation.