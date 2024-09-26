'Unreasonable' friend refuses to go on 'once-in-a-lifetime' trip despite recent financial windfall. AITA?

So a group of my friends (all mid-20s) have been planning this big vacation for months. They picked a really expensive destination that’s way out of my budget. I’m currently trying to save for a down payment on a house and even though I have enough and got a windfall recently I just can’t justify spending that much money on a trip right now.
When they first brought it up, I mentioned that it was too pricey for me, but they said I should still come and that “it’s a once-in-a-lifetime trip.” They kept saying things like “you can always make more money, but you can’t make more memories.” But I’m not in a place financially where I feel comfortable dropping that much cash on a vacation.
Now, they’re acting like I’m being difficult for not just “making it work” and figuring out a way to go. Some of them even suggested I put it on a credit card and pay it off later. I told them I wasn’t comfortable with that and that I’d rather skip the trip than go into debt for it. Since then, I feel like they’ve been a bit cold toward me, and now I’m wondering if I’m being unreasonable.
I get that they’re excited and want everyone to be there, but I also feel like it’s unfair for them to pressure me when I’ve made it clear I can’t afford it. AITA for sticking to my financial boundaries, or should I have tried harder to make the trip work?
Relevant_Menu3197 said:
NTA - you don’t wanna end up getting stranded or not having enough money to do certain things. so it’s good that you’re sticking to your financial boundaries. Your finances come before any fun.
youreokpatricia said:
NTA. Your financial security comes before anything else. They should understand ur financial situation before planning the trip with you.
Actual-Clue-3165 said:
Nta. They don't seem very financially stable, putting an expense vacation on a credit card is a wildly irresponsible thing to do. Don't jeopardize your chance to get a house for a trip you won't be able to enjoy anyway because of stress and lack of fun money.
RNH213PDX said:
NTA - you are becoming and adult and seeing your finances as a marathon, not a sprint. (And, yes, these "friends" don't understand that putting something on a credit card you can't pay off immediately can affect your credit score and cause trouble when you apply for a mortgage.)
Still_Baker4144 said:
NTA. “Once-in-a-lifetime trip?" Yeah, I’d rather have a house I can live in for a lifetime. You’re smart for not blowing your savings on a vacation you can't afford. If your friends think going into debt for a vacation is a good idea, they’ll be the ones making memories with their credit card bills!
nealsimmons said:
NTA. Sounds like they might have been planning to make you subsidize their vacation.