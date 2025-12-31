'AITA for refusing to visit in-laws after my kids were excluded from Christmas?' UPDATED

Here's my understanding: - It's your teen daughter's room. She lives in it and it's her space with her stuff.

- Grandma decides to stay in your teen daughter's room despite there being another room.

- Daughter sleeps in that room also while Grandma is there? - Grandma decided to touch things that isn't hers and move someone else's things around.

- Daughter asks Grandma to not sleep in her room due to her messing with her stuff. - Grandma completely loses her composure and ridicules daughter and your other kids.

- Grandma doesn't talk about it with you and still holds a grudge against your kids. - Your wife thinks Grandma is right that Daughter must forfeit her room to Grandma despite Grandma being disrespectful to the fact that it is her room.