'AITA for refusing to visit my mother for Mother's Day because of a hurtful comment?' She did apologize.'

I can't look at any of you without being reminded of him and I just don't want to cry myself to sleep like the other years in what is supposed to be my day." At this we all obviously cancelled our arrangements.

At night, mom called me. She apologized, said she was just having a bad mental health day and didn't think before she sent the text. That of course she wanted us there for Mother's Day.

I told her that I wouldn't come, and that it was alright for her to not want us there but she chose the most hurtful way to say so. She walked out on us once, she could have just stayed away. She started crying and apologizing and I just hanged up.