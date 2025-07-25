'AITA for refusing to wake up my husband when my parents visited? I kicked them out when they insisted.'

"AITA for refusing to wake up my husband when my parents visited and kicking them out when they insisted?"

Husband and I have been married for 5 years now and we are both 29 years old. The last three weeks, due to a complete screw up in a department in the company my husband works for it has been all hand on deck for my husband and his team to resolve the issues.

My husband has been working 18 hour a day and even some days not even coming home working throughout the entire night and into the next day. I don't know much about the issues exactly but what I do know is that if they do not resolve the issues it will be a 50 million dollar loss for the company. The issues are not the result of my husband or anyone in his team but they are the ones that has to fix the issues.