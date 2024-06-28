'AITA for refusing to wear my friend’s old wedding dress from her first wedding to her second one?'

She got a bit upset at my rejection and said that she was trying to do everything she could to help us attend. Again, I thanked her for being so generous with her offers to help but at this point, I was trying to end the phone call as quickly as possible.

Tbh there’s something very off-putting to me about the idea of wearing the bride’s wedding dress from her previous wedding to her current one. And a lot of people who attended her first wedding will be at this one so I think at least some will recognize the dress.

I would just feel so embarrassed the entire time. So even if we could afford to go to the wedding, I would have turned down this offer anyways. But I didn’t tell my friend any of this on the phone.