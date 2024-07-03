' AITA for refusing to wear less revealing bikinis?' 'I'm in the best shape I've ever been in.'

Anyways so we arrived to the lake on Monday and we all got moved in for the week. The house has a pool and we all rented a boat for tubing and a couple jet skis.

So Monday everything was normal and we spent the day outside in the pool, in the lake and on the boat and jet skis. Everything seemed normal. Yesterday was more of the same with no issues, until last night after dinner.

My friends and I were sitting on the porch talking. When one of my friends made a comment like “ you need to tone it down”. At first I didn’t know what they were talking about, so I made a funny comment about nothing.