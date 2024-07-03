' AITA for refusing to wear less revealing bikinis?' 'I'm in the best shape I've ever been in.'

For context, I 40F have always been on the heavier side my entire life Over the past year I’ve gotten a personal trainer and have been going to the gym 5 days a week. I’ve lost over 50 pounds this past year and I’m very proud of my transformation. I’m in the best shape that I’ve ever been in.
So my three best friends and I rented a house on the lake for the week of the 4th of July week, which we arrived Monday. None of us live in the same state.
So it’s a nice excuse for us to all get together with our families. (Husbands and children). So before this week I had gone shopping for new bathing suits and I bought my first ever two piece bikinis. I had never had the self confidence to wear a two piece. So my three friends are also on the heavy side.
Anyways so we arrived to the lake on Monday and we all got moved in for the week. The house has a pool and we all rented a boat for tubing and a couple jet skis.
So Monday everything was normal and we spent the day outside in the pool, in the lake and on the boat and jet skis. Everything seemed normal. Yesterday was more of the same with no issues, until last night after dinner.
My friends and I were sitting on the porch talking. When one of my friends made a comment like “ you need to tone it down”. At first I didn’t know what they were talking about, so I made a funny comment about nothing.
That’s when all three of the lit into me. They said that I need to cover up and that I’m making their husbands feel uncomfortable. I finally realized that they meant my two piece. I asked what was wrong with them? And they proceeded to say “ no one wants to stare at your $ss and t%ts!”
I was so caught off guard by this that I got defensive. Before long we were in a full blown argument. They were saying “ stop acting like a sl$t” and I replied by telling them they are just jealous because they are wearing one pieces.
After that I was so hurt that I stormed off to cry in my room. I couldn’t even tell my husband the reason I was so upset. I spent the rest of the night in my room. Now this morning, I’m the first one awake, and I’m wearing another two piece. AITA or are my friends just so insecure?
deathinliving said:
NTA, sounds like they are jealous that you put in the work to lose weight (congrats btw) and their husbands are boys if they “feel uncomfortable."
What’s the difference going to the beach and seeing women walking around in two pieces or whatever else? We go to the beach to have fun, who cares what people are wearing or sometimes not wearing.
Unless you are actively trying to flaunt and flirt with the husbands and show off. Then I’d say they are insecure and projecting their insecurities onto you.
You didn’t do anything wrong and it’s not up to them to say what you can and can’t wear. You’re there to have fun, spend time together, and relax.
SusanfromMA said:
NTA. If a man is uncomfortable with a woman's outfit that is a HIM problem. You aren't wearing the outfit for anyone but yourself. Your *friends* are jealous of your weight loss and rocking body. And that is a THEM problem.
poseyrosiee said:
You could get rid of even more weight if you dumped your friends, They are jealous asf...that you look better than them.
Cute_Soni said:
NTA. You have the right to wear whatever you feel comfortable in, regardless of your friends' opinions. They shouldn't be dictating what you wear based on their own insecurities.
Their husbands are grown men who should be able to control themselves. If they're feeling uncomfortable, that's their issue, not yours.
O4243G said:
NTA but I’d bet this is the last time you’re included in any group trips.
enter_the_bumgeon said:
These people aren't your friends. Y'all may think you're friends. But this is not what friendship is. NTA, ofcourse. A two piece is a very normal swimwear.