"AITA for refusing to wear the 'special' bridesmaid dress my sister chose for me?"

I (20F) am in my older sister’s (27F) wedding in two weeks. She’s always dreamed of a fairytale wedding, and I was thrilled to be included as a bridesmaid. Everything’s been fine until she revealed our dresses. She sent me a separate package with a note saying mine was “special” and different from the others.

When I opened it, I was surprised to find a bright orange dress. Like… construction cone orange. The other bridesmaids are all wearing elegant shades of champagne. Confused, I called her and asked if this was a mistake, and she laughed, saying it wasn’t. She said she wanted me to “stand out” since I’m the youngest and to “add some fun to the lineup.”