Fiancé ends relationship because he's, 'not ready for marriage,' marries her cousin. AITA?

I am curious what the family's desired endgame was of not telling OP about this relationship. Surely she would have found out somehow - was their plan for her to eventually show up to Thanksgiving dinner and see her ex there with her cousin? Maybe the family was hoping the ex and the cousin broke up before OP ever found out they were involved? Weird all around.

mifflewhat

NTA. Tell your family that maybe if they'd been honest with you, you could have processed this and gotten over it, but since they withheld this information from you and it got sprung on you like this, you feel perfectly entitled to take the time you deserve to process and get over the shock and horror of not only being lied to by your ex, but also being treated this way by your less-than-supportive family.