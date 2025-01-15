'AITA for refusing to work on the house that my girlfriend bought?' 'I am going to get burned out.'

"AITA for refusing to work on the house that my girlfriend bought?"

My girlfriend's aunt passed away about two weeks into our relationship. Two months later she put an offer on the house. Her aunt was a hoarder. There is nicotine on the walls, and we removed a lot of stuff out of the house. Now the interior of the house needs work. Her mom and her mom's boyfriend have been doing a lot of work on the house.

My girlfriend started to drive 30 minutes from her job to the house to help. She is expecting me to do the same every day after work. I don't want to. I don't have the mental capacity to go work after working my regular job for 8 hours and then work on the house all weekend. My job is also 30 minutes from the house. The house is not even officially hers. Her loan is still pending.