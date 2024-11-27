'AITA for refusing to work Thanksgiving so my co-worker can celebrate with her kids?'

She’s a few years older because she started grad school late, and is married with two young kids. On Friday, she approached me and asked if I would be willing to cover her shift on Thanksgiving so she could celebrate with her kids.

I was a bit upset, since I’ve been looking forward to celebrating with my family, fiancé, and future in-laws this year. As I mentioned, I just got engaged, and this is the first time our families are doing a blended holiday. I explained the situation to June, and she said that her daughters deserve to have their mom with them on Thanksgiving.

I suggested celebrating the holiday on a later date with her family because I wasn’t going to be covering for her. June was annoyed, and said I was breaking the informal code of the office.