'AITA for rehoming my aggressive dog?' 'My family insisted I keep him.'

I (28F) adopted a rescue dog, Max, a 3-year-old pit mix, about a year ago. He was sweet at first, but over time, he developed severe aggression—growling, snapping, and even biting me and my roommate. I worked with trainers, behaviorists, and vets, spending thousands on his rehabilitation, but nothing helped.
The final straw was when he attacked my neighbor’s small dog unprovoked, leaving it with serious injuries. Thankfully, the neighbor was understanding, but it could’ve been so much worse.
The behaviorist told me Max likely had trauma from his past and wasn’t safe to be around other animals or strangers. They suggested rehoming him to a specialized, no-pets household or considering behavioral euthanasia if no safe home could be found.
I was devastated—I loved Max and wanted to give him a good life—but I knew I couldn’t risk another incident. After months of searching, I found a reputable rescue that works with aggressive dogs and agreed to take him.
When I told my family, they were furious. My brother and mom accused me of “abandoning” Max and said I should’ve tried harder. They insisted I keep him muzzled or isolated, but that felt cruel—Max deserved more than a life locked away.
My brother even offered to take him, but he has young kids, and I refused to put them in danger. Now my family says I betrayed Max and took the “easy way out” instead of “fixing” him.
Some friends agree, saying I should’ve given him more time. I feel horrible, but I truly believe this was the safest option for everyone, including Max. Still, their guilt trips are eating at me. AITA for rehoming my dog despite my family’s protests?
Ariinexx said:
You acted responsibly and with love. You prioritized safety and gave Max a real chance with experts. That’s not abandonment it’s compassion and courage. You did the right thing.
cupcakeglowx said:
Risking others’ safety wouldn’t have been fair to anyone, including him. it wasn’t the easy way out, it was the kind and safest option.
SparkleSelkie said:
You found him a home better suited to his needs, where he will be taken care of by people with the experience and skills to help him. That’s the best thing you could have done in this situation, NTA.
AllTitsSomeArse said:
NTA. and don’t engage with anyone about it. Close the conversation and move on. You did the right thing.
if_im_not_back_in_5 said:
NTA. As a dog lover who's had a few rescues, who's never had one put to sleep before, I'm torn saying this but maybe euthanizing him would have been the safest option, because you don't know if a child could be at risk next time. You tried hard, but not every aggressive dog can be saved/have their brain rewired.
Full_Ear_7131 said:
NTA. Those dogs are dangerous because they were bred to be aggressive and to fight until death. Honestly they shouldn't even be pets.