'AITA for rehoming my aggressive dog?' 'My family insisted I keep him.'

"AITA for rehoming my aggressive dog after my family insisted I keep him?"

I (28F) adopted a rescue dog, Max, a 3-year-old pit mix, about a year ago. He was sweet at first, but over time, he developed severe aggression—growling, snapping, and even biting me and my roommate. I worked with trainers, behaviorists, and vets, spending thousands on his rehabilitation, but nothing helped.

The final straw was when he attacked my neighbor’s small dog unprovoked, leaving it with serious injuries. Thankfully, the neighbor was understanding, but it could’ve been so much worse.

The behaviorist told me Max likely had trauma from his past and wasn’t safe to be around other animals or strangers. They suggested rehoming him to a specialized, no-pets household or considering behavioral euthanasia if no safe home could be found.