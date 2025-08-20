'AITA for rehoming my brother-in-law’s tortoise without telling him?' 'It'll suffer the same fate as the gecko.'

One of the biggest issues has been my BIL's pets. He brought a gecko and a tortoise with him. Earlier in June, I texted him to remind him that he needed to step up his animal care, because I noticed he was neglecting them (tanks so underkept that my house smelled, covered in feces, water bowl bone dry, their food in the fridge that had gone bad WEEKS ago).

Within a week, the gecko died. He didn’t really show much emotion about it, and it was clear to me that neglect was a major factor. Now, I’ve noticed his tortoise is also being neglected. I feed and check on it sometimes just to make sure it’s alive, but it’s not my pet and I didn’t sign up for this responsibility (we took care of his pets the year he went away for school, our part is done regarding his pets care).