'AITA for rehoming my wife's dog after she cheated?' 'I packed up all her stuff.'

"AITA for rehoming my wife's dog after she cheated?"

My wife had an affair and left me. No kids, thank god, but she did leave behind her dog. After she left I packed up all her stuff and told her to come get it. She showed up with her new boyfriend and took everything except her dog.

She said that her boyfriend was allergic to dogs so she couldn't take him. I told her to take him to her parents' house or to a friend. She said she would make arrangements and come back.

She didn't. After I tried contacting her too many times about the dog, AND ONLY ABOUT THE DOG, she blocked me. I took care of him until his food started running low. I wasn't going to spend any money on him.