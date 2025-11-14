'AITA for rejecting my dads new wife (AKA my ex best friend)?'

"AITA for rejecting my dad's new wife (AKA my ex best friend)?"

The events unfolded in 2018 when I (37F) was struggling with my long time friendship with “Betty“ (48F). Our relationship involved a period of years of “co-counseling” which matters in context to this story.

She was extremely possessive of our friendship and would get mad at me that I was spending more time with my new boyfriend than with her. She also would share my business with people despite multiple conversations about not talking about me with others.

And would not respect my boundaries around topics I did not want to be a part of knowing anything about. I was frantically figuring out how to extricate myself from this relationship, when my dad (61M) and her hooked up and started dating (they knew each other from community circles my family is in).