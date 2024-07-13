'AITA for rejecting my GF's birthday present?' UPDATED

It is not as if I wear a suit and tie whilst doing my weekly shop or running errands. I am a big believer that clothes should be appropriate to the event attended. My partner wanted me to start building a wardrobe based around very “modern” items that weren’t me at all.

Secondly, I should clarify that I did explain my reasons for rejecting the present to her properly. Some posters did wonder whether I had discussed the reasons underlying my sartorial choices.

The answer to this is a yes. In fact, the first night we met she complimented me on my dress sense and ended up having an unexpectedly deep conversation about the why I dressed the way I did. I was therefore quite surprised by the fact she wanted me to change this.