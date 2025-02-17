Dating dad labeled ‘boring’ after rejecting single mom's 'wild' lifestyle. AITA?

I told her I’m driving my daughter to her practice and my son wanna bring a friend over for playing video games later. She said she will volunteer to do so I can go on the date. I told my kids that I have dinner with a friend and she ( my best friend’s wife) will be helping me.

Here is the thing: she showed up. She is 37, and she was very pretty. She has 3 kids with two dads. The dads are in the picture and get along great. Her kids (the two oldest) are around mine.

Then she started saying how fun she is! She goes clubbing with another single mom all the time. I was surprised because at our age clubbing is weird but I thought maybe because I’m a boring person.