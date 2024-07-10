Woman's job at risk due to sabotage by sister's fiancé after she rejects his job proposal. AITA?

JustWalrus8043
I’m a 23-year-old female, and I’m not sure if I’m the AH in this situation. So, here it goes. My sister, Anna (27F), has always been the golden child. She’s smart, beautiful, and now engaged to a wonderful guy named Mike (29M).
Mike is the kind of guy who makes everyone feel special, and I thought he was the best thing that ever happened to Anna. I couldn’t be happier for her... until recently. Three years ago, I started my dream job as a graphic designer at a prestigious company.
It wasn’t easy to get in, and I had to work my ass off to prove myself. Fast forward to a few months ago, our company started a big project, and I was chosen as the lead designer. This was my big break.
One evening, Mike dropped by my apartment to discuss something “important.” I assumed it was about the wedding, but I was wrong. He told me he had a business proposal. Mike had recently started his own tech company and needed a creative mind like mine.
He offered me a position as the head of design with a significant pay raise and promised equity in the company. It was tempting, but I politely declined. I loved my job, and I didn’t want to mix family with business.
Here’s where things get messy. Mike didn’t take my rejection well. He became pushy, trying to persuade me by any means necessary. I stood my ground, thinking it was over.
But then, weird things started happening at work. Rumors about me slacking off and missing deadlines spread like wildfire. My boss, who had always trusted me, started questioning my work ethic. Projects were reassigned, and my reputation took a hit.
Last week, I was called into a meeting with HR and my boss. They had “evidence” of me leaking confidential information to a competitor. I was in shock and denied everything. They showed me emails sent from my work account, which I had never sent. I was suspended pending further investigation.
Devastated, I went to Anna’s place to seek comfort. As I was explaining everything to her, Mike walked in. He looked guilty, and it hit me. I confronted him, demanding to know if he had anything to do with this.
After a tense standoff, he admitted to hacking into my email and sending those emails to sabotage me. He thought if I had no job, I’d be forced to join his company. Anna was horrified and broke off the engagement on the spot.
Now, my family is divided. My parents are furious with Mike but are also blaming me for “provoking” him by rejecting his offer. They think I should have just accepted the job to keep the peace.
Anna is supportive, but she’s devastated. My friends are telling me to take legal action, but I’m scared of the repercussions. So, Reddit, AITA for rejecting my sister’s fiancé’s job offer and causing this mess?
BickWik
Okay, here’s what I think you should do- Take legal action. Inform your employer of what transpired. Find out how he hacked into your work email and take measures to prevent another hacker from doing the same. The most common method of hacking is simple social engineering so be more careful with your work account, even if you are with trusted people.
Have a talk with your parents about how blaming you for this helps no one, and that they’re defending the person who broke one of their daughters’ heart and put the other one’s livelihood and reputation at jeopardy. Im sure, what they said came from a place of shock and confusion and that they do not actually blame you for “provoking” him. Godspeed.
misteraustria27
His company needs to know that they are vulnerable. And you need to clear your reputation. That mark on your record will haunt your forever otherwise. NTA. Legal actions are a must.
Fvck-entitled-people
Call the authorities on Mike. As soon as you hang up with the authorities call your employer and explain that the authorities have been involved and what happened. Gather all the evidence you can Hire a lawyer and sue him.
BarryHungwell
Congrats to Mike for committing a federal felony that comes with serious prison time!
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Computer_Fraud_and_Abuse_Act
Report to the FBI directly either online or by contacting your local FBI field office.
Lula_mlb
NTA. Listen to your friends, take legal action. And what is wrong with your parents? Do they want your sister to stay with someone who would break the law and potentially destroy their other daughters entire professional career because he can´t take "no" for an answer? YOU didn´t cause any mess, you ex-BIL did.
Open-Incident-3601
NTA. Take legal action. It’s not going to save your job, because ultimately you were responsible for securing your work laptop and protecting company data. But, it will help you move on to hold him accountable.
Far_Information_9613
NTA. You didn’t “provoke” anything. Mike is a pos. Take legal action and don’t you DARE go to the wedding (if she changes her mind and is dumb enough to marry him) and cut off anyone who supports this sociopath.
changelingcd
NTA. Now destroy that asshole: you need legal action to clear your name. Pull no punches and tell your parents that one more word of criticism and you'll cut them off. There's no ambiguity here.
Proud-Geek1019
Your parents and Mike are the AH here. You didn't "provoke" him. You turned down an offer that you WERE NEVER OBLIGATED TO ACCEPT. He broke the law and should be punished for it.
fegd
Honestly where do you people get this low-effort BS? Jesus. Next time you try to pass a story off as real, consider not writing one where in real life the protagonist would be taking legal action and easily getting a fat windfall in damages, not asking the internet if they're the AH for rejecting a job offer. In the meantime, please go f yourself.