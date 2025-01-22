"AITA for rejecting all my stepdad's attempts to be given father of the bride duties for my wedding?"

My parents divorced when I (26f) was 2 and my brother (30m) was 6. Mom remarried when we were 4 and 8. We spent an equal amount of parenting time with our mom and our dad. There was no primary parent or one house we spent more time in, it was equal.

Our dad wasn't some deadbeat. He wasn't neglectful or a bad dad by any means. But our mom and stepdad expected us to consider our stepdad our new dad. There was some pressure to call him dad or something fatherly. We resisted.

My brother was grounded for saying some stuff that was disrespectful toward our stepdad. It was after that his relationship with our stepdad went from annoyed but I'll accept you being here to my brother rubbing it in his face constantly that our stepdad wasn't a real dad and had no kids.