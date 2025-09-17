'I want to rekindle a relationship with my husband after my neighbour admitted to catfishing.' MAJOR UPDATE

Hello everyone! My husband (35M) and I (30F) (married for 8 years) have been separated for the last 14 months, and I need help and advice on how to rekindle our relationship. We are currently not on speaking terms, and all our arrangements go through our lawyers, but I will have an opportunity over Christmas to clear the air and set things straight, as he will be flying in from Sydney to spend time with the kids.
So what happened? I received a Facebook message in September last year that my "husband" was talking and exchanging photos with other women on Tinder. We spoke on the phone for a bit, and the only proof she had was a screenshot of their conversations and his profile. Long story short, I downloaded Tinder and found his profile, with his location less than 1km away.
I was convinced that he was cheating, and we had a terrible fallout that evening which led to my family coming over to calm the situation, but instead, it escalated when my brother punched and grabbed hold of my husband. The neighbours called the cops and my husband was asked to pack a few things and stay elsewhere for a while.
We separated shortly after, and he has since moved to Sydney to be closer to his ailing father but sees our kids for a weekend twice a month. Fast forward to the beginning of November this year, my neighbour rocked up at my doorstep to tell me that her husband was catfishing women on dating apps using my husband's photos.
He downloaded these photos from a Macbook that we lent him during C*VID, and some of these photos were of intimate nature...and of me. The authorities are currently dealing with this. All of this has been relayed to my husband through his lawyer, but his response has been lukewarm, and he said we could talk about it over Christmas.
I am so scared that we might be down too far the rabbit hole and that he will likely push for a divorce, even though I know that we love each other deeply, but this took a massive toll on our mental health, finances and the wellbeing of our three kids. What is the best way to approach him in December and make amends?
yawn_really wrote:
Oh and here’s another thought. Perhaps reach out to any and all of his old friends - make sure they all know the truth.
Edhie421 wrote:
Yeah, OP. Try to salvage what you can for him. But I think the way things happened would have been very damaging. To be clear, I'm not blaming you for wanting to leave when you had clear proof (from your perspective at the time) that he had cheated. It's a reasonable reaction. But the way it took place seems so insanely violent and dramatic.
You two got screwed over, not just by your neighbour, but also by your brother. Punching someone is never acceptable. It would have been a sucky and inappropriate reaction even if your husband had in fact cheated! Now imagine how your husband must have felt, considering it was entirely unwarranted. Being married is being part of a shared family.
The fact that your family got in the middle of it and bodily hurt him would make anyone think twice about getting back in. If you really really really work hard on mending those bridges, if you ensure everyone takes stock and is accountable for their mistakes (and that includes your brother) then you might rebuild your relationship, but it will most probably take time.
Joholification wrote:
Apologize to your husband, but don't expect forgiveness. It's sad your marriage was destroyed by a nefarious individual. But there is just too much hurt there. Love does not conquer all. Life is not a Hallmark movie. Be cordial to your husband, set the record straight with family and friends and then leave him alone.
dstone1985 wrote:
First off, let him see his kids without drama. Don't lovebomb him, don't pester him to sit down and talk. Just keep your space and let him come to you. If he decides he still wants space then keep your cool and keep your family out of it.
[deleted] wrote:
Your husband experienced something that you will never understand:
A false accusation.
An ass*ult from your brother.
Spousal alienation.
No rite of recourse against the false accusation.
A complete lack of loyalty from his wife.
A complete lack of respect from his wife.
The loss of the life he had from a false allegation.
Parental alienation from his children.
Familial alienation from his in laws.
Alienation from friends.
The c0ps were called and he had to leave.
You separated from him.
Your husband has already completed his grieving process.
You ask are you too far down the rabbit hole. YES. I am afraid there is no going back for you. You chose to not listen to him when he said it was not him.
No_Spot_1291569 wrote:
I agree. I don't think there's coming back from that. I understand you had reasons to believe he might be cheating, but it seems he had no chance to defend himself and getting your family involved made everything even worse.
He was punched and was told to leave his house by the cops, has been living away from his kids for the past 14 months and has been treated as a villain by friends. You say you love him, but I don't think love could erase everything you two have been through and rebuild trust.
anomr1234 wrote:
Love does not accept allegations without certain proof and without defence. Love does not alienate someone from friends, family and loved ones. Love without action is nothing! She may say the word “love” but her actions are worthless. Love without trust, loyalty and respect is meaningless.
[deleted] wrote:
If OP had posted here when she originally got the message and found his profile, I guarantee everyone would be telling her she was stupid to believe her husband saying it wasn't him and that she'd be back here in six months with an STD. It's weird how self-righteous people are being now with the benefit of knowledge she didn't have.
OP responded:
Thank you. I thought having a therapist present might help, but I have doubts and think it is better not to involve others. The aftermath was devastating for us both, and more so for him when his friends and my family wrote him off. I still love him and never stopped, but I know it will be on his terms if he is willing to give it another chance. I am willing to do whatever it takes.
Hello everyone. I have had quite a few people ask for an update on what happened after we discovered that my neighbour was using my ex's photos to catfish other women. Unfortunately, after having sat down and discussed things, it was decided that our marriage was beyond repair and that we should go our separate ways.
He is currently in therapy and has requested that we have a clean break with no further contact in the future - I intend to respect his wishes and will continue to communicate through his lawyer on matters that concern our kids.
I have since cleared the air with our families and friends and still actively work towards repairing his reputation. I would also like to clarify the assault and why my parents came over in the first place.
The night of the argument, I called my mother to ask if I could drop off our kids and if they could spend the evening there, but she was concerned about my emotional state and asked that I stay put and they would come to fetch the kids instead. They arrived, and my brother opted to stay outside while my parents came inside to grab the kids and their bags.
At this point, my father asked to talk to my ex and calm the situation, and my mum dragged me away to get the kids and their bags ready. My brother was very confused when we came outside and was triggered by my mum saying that my ex might have cheated. My brother reacted the moment my ex walked out and grabbed my arm (in a non-violent way), leading to the punch and scuffle on the front lawn.
He was remorseful and apologised even before we found out my ex was not to blame. It is a series of unfortunate events that has changed many lives and robbed my family of our love and happiness. Now I have to focus on my kids, my depression and coming to terms with the divorce. I will never forget, but hopefully, the pain won't be as intense.
DamnIGottaJustSay wrote:
That poor guy. Loses his marriage, kids, gets assaulted, his whole life turned upside down. My heart hurts for him. I can't imagine the grief and angst he's gone through.
Intempore wrote:
You are responsible for all this, poor guy. Don’t act like you are the victim here. Don’t say a word to him and watch as he finds a wife more deserving and a family more loving. He deserves that much.
Embarrassed_Advice59 wrote:
Whew I remember the original post to this and I’m predicted that your ex husband wouldn’t rekindle this. Too much damage has been done. Umm you call it a scuffle on the front lawn…I mean he was hit by your brother. Praying for your ex and I hope you can heal from this.
Deadaim156 wrote:
Well things went way to far and I can very much understand why your husband left. I would seriously be considering cutting your brother out of your life for a while and also really consider your reaction to this and how it all went terribly wrong.
SenioritaStuffnStuff wrote:
You and your flying monkeys ruined him. Give him a clean divorce, give him space, give him freedom.
Oohkbutnotokay wrote:
Your children are paying the price for your drama hungry family. You have learned very little. Nothing happened without your agency; you were a foundational part of it, not some leaf blown in the wind. Take accountability. I wish your husband the best of luck.
MarriedLife7 wrote:
You robbed your family of happiness after you betrayed your husband by not listening or trusting him. You will need to explain to your kids someday if what happened and how your lack of faith and trust in the person you married destroyed everything.
spiteful_rr_dm_TA wrote:
I feel so horrible for your husband. He needed help, he was a victim. He needed his wife, the one person who should always be by his side.
And instead, you divorced him, and allowed a brother who would be triggered by events to be there. He was assaulted, he lost his family, and he lost his wife. My heart breaks for him. What do you mean "coming to terms with the divorce"? You refused to hear him out.
What is there to come to terms with? The fact that you wouldn't hear him out? Please, if you ever cared for him...even the tiniest bit...do not attempt to rekindle with him. He may be desperate and go for it, but he needs to heal. He needs to find someone who will genuinely back him, love him, and trust him. You've done a lifetime of damage to him.
EDIT: You say it is a series of unfortunate events that has changed many lives and robbed my family of our love and happiness. But it was your lack of belief in your husband, refusing to hear him out, and either spreading the lie or allowing the lie to be spread that destroyed his life, your kid's lives, and robbed them of their love and happiness.
Quit acting like you were powerless in all this. You could have heard him out, let him prove it wasn't him, and tried to find a different path. Instead, you rocked up with a violent brother, and took the kids. You either allowed lies to spread uncontested, or spread them yourself.
[deleted] wrote:
The man will be much better away from you, recommend this place to those who are considering living with you, let them read what you wrote. Let them know that you started the conflict by manipulating everyone and now you are narcissistic enough to act as if everything happened by itself and you are the victim.
You didn't explain to your family "what you said on the phone." If you hadn't manipulated them. the whole family and your brother wouldn't come to pick up the kids. I guess this is the first time your brother has attacked someone and don't try to hide yourself you're a lousy person.