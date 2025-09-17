'I want to rekindle a relationship with my husband after my neighbour admitted to catfishing.' MAJOR UPDATE

EDIT: You say it is a series of unfortunate events that has changed many lives and robbed my family of our love and happiness. But it was your lack of belief in your husband, refusing to hear him out, and either spreading the lie or allowing the lie to be spread that destroyed his life, your kid's lives, and robbed them of their love and happiness.

Quit acting like you were powerless in all this. You could have heard him out, let him prove it wasn't him, and tried to find a different path. Instead, you rocked up with a violent brother, and took the kids. You either allowed lies to spread uncontested, or spread them yourself.

[deleted] wrote: