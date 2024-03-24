Women wrecks sister as payback after insulting her relationship at her engagement party.

Now come my engagement party where both my sister and her boyfriend attended and my sister's boyfriend suddenly starts making unprovoked comments about how he's surprised that I accepted my fiance's proposal when a babe like me could do so much than him and that it really looks to him like I'm settling.

I was utterly shocked at where was this even coming from cause he never once said anything bad about our relationship before. And the worst of it was after me and my fiance started confronting him over his rude comments my sister took his side.

She even said that her boyfriend just said what everyone else is thinking but was too afraid to say, which again came from absolutely out of nowhere cause my sister has always been supportive about my relationship with my fiance before.