Simple anniversary photo proves that couple's relationship has been 'living rent free' in her head for 15 years. AITA?

Susan hates that my husband and I enjoy spending time together. She hates that his hobbies are my hobbies, and my hobbies are his hobbies. She hates that we used the snowball method to crush our student loans into the dirt and now our only debt is the house.

She hates that we’re on the same page with everything in our lives. She hates that we never seem to fight (we bicker and argue like any married couple, but we don’t post about it on Facebook so I guess she thinks we just always get along).