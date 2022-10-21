Am I wrong to be relieved that my poly partner and his gf lost their pregnancy?

When a gay man married a bisexual man, they agreed that bi guy could have female sex partners on the reg. But once someone got pregnant, things got complicated. Here's the story from Reddit. You decide who the as*hole is...

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for being kinda relieved that my bi partner lost their pregnancy?

u/Common-Asparagus-346 writes:

So my (31m) partner (35m) and I have been together for 6 years. I’ve known he was bi since the beginning and we decided that it was ok for us to open our relationship - I had no intention of sleeping around but I understand his sexuality is important so he would hook up with women whenever I was away for business.