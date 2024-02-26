Wife fed up with husband forgetting her birthday; 'at least pretend to care for me.' AITA?

squirrelsareevil2479

NTA. What is the end result you want here? You want him to remember on his own which you acknowledge he's unlikely to do. You accept you'll be disappointed either way. What do you want for the rest of your life?

This is really about the state of your marriage and how you don't feel appreciated. Are you willing to have the hard conversation that may not give you results you want. Is marriage counselling possible. It sounds like you need a big change and it may not be one you want.

HighlyImprobable42

"What is the end result you want here?" This is the only relevant question.