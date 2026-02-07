'AITA for reminding my mom that my son is a child?' UPDATED

My son was sick yesterday, and my mom offered to babysit for me since I couldn't miss work. For context, I (30F) am a single mom because my husband passed away in an accident last year. We had 2 kids together, ages 12 and 8, and my 8 year old has severe ADHD and Autism.
Being a newly single mom money has been really tight and I do get state assistance but not a lot and my husband didn't have life insurance so there was no money left to us from him.My mom and sister help me the with babysitting if the kids are sick or if there is no school cause I can't afford a sitter.
The issues came when I told her I didn't have food to spare right now cause I haven't been able to go shopping yet and to please bring her own food or be prepped to have to have to buy herself food cause the food I have in the house is strictly for the kids till I can get to the store this weekend.
(We were all super sick last weekend and I don't live in a town with a grocery store and the closest one is a 30 minute drive). She said it would be easier to take my son to her house then which i was okay with, but the 8 year old hates going to her house.
When she comes to get him, he has a meltdown because he doesn't want to go to her house. I ask if she can just stay, and I can find a way to get more food before the weekend. She said no and insisted he had to come with her, and that made it worse. Now my mom has not had great patience, but her and my sister are the only sitters I have right now cause they don't charge me much, just the gas to get here.
Well she lost it and started yelling at me and him that she didn't have time for this and she had plans that day she canceled just to watch him (she didn't mention this to me when I asked). She also said I quote "I wish we could trade lives and I could lay around and throw tantrums all day and you can go to work and just have everyone use you and take your money all the time.
How much it must suck to be you and do whatever you want while i have to do nothing but take care of other people. " I never borrow money from my mother but my sister and grandma live with her and they don't work so I know she is under a lot of stress and she takes it out on me a lot(calling me burden.
Letting me know how much my tragic loss has effected her negatively. Calling me other names or yelling at me for things my sister or grandma do)
I didn't yell or argue. I simply covered his ears and looked at her and went, "Mom, he is 8". She lost it and screamed, "F*** you then, miss work and lose money I don't care, I am leaving," and then she left. Now she says she will not babysit for me again so I can know true struggle, which if she follows through means I have to miss a bunch of work or find a sitter I can trust that won't break my bank.
So I am wondering should I have cut her a break knowing she is under so much pressure and I understand she is frustrated and needs to get it off her chest but I feel like verbal punching bag and I don't want my kids to have to deal with that as well. AITA?
NTA, but just a heads up, if you’re in the US, your children should be eligible for survivor benefits from Social Security. Your 8 year old may also qualify for services like respite care and possibly SSI benefits that would help cover the cost of an appropriate babysitter.
NTA. From what you have said I can understand why your 8 year old doesn't like going to her house. As another commenter stated, she's allowed to have her feelings but taking it out on you and your children?
That's not healthy. For anyone. Think about it....she won't help a struggling widow with a special needs child because you don't have food to spare in your house right now.....so YOU can know what to means to struggle.
If you can't or are unwilling to help say so but don't use that "teachable moment " as an excuse. It's absolutely cruel. And I would reach out to a church. They may not be able to step in and actually help but the pastor and the elders may very well know of resources that can help you.
NTA. She is an adult. She's allowed to have her big feelings around other adults but it's immature as hell and very damaging to take that out on an 8 year old. You did the right thing in refusing to let her treat your child like that.
For babysitting, do you have a church near you? They will probably try to convince you to join the church (that is unavoidably part of it) but they might have access to some kind of program to get temporary daycare access for single mothers.
FeralGoblinCat OP responded:
My youngest son can't go to the daycare here because of his behavioral issues and them not having a para or funds to hire a Para.
[deleted]
Wait, but if he cant go to daycare, where is him when you are working?
FeralGoblinCat OP responded:
School. He couldn't go to school cause he was sick. My mom only babysit if my sister can't when they are sick or don't have school. Daycare and Schools are not the same and have different funding and expectations.
Just answering some commonly asked questions. No my older son can not watch my Youngest.
1. Because of him being special needs that is illegal where I live and I can get my kids taken away if something happened.
2. I can't let my son skip school every time his brother is sick and he isn't.
3. I am not patentifiying my oldest. I want him to be a kid as long as he can and its not fair to expect him to take care of his disabled brother especially if one or both are sick
I live in a small 2 bedroom apartment and I do r have room for my sister and I can't afford her to move it cause that will raise the bills and cost food. She refuses to work because she doesn't want to and I can't have the state pay her for babysitting cause she has no certifications and she doesn't have a high school diploma or GD.
My son is in school and has a para because he is flight risk not because he violent, though we've had some violent outbursts after his father passed away but he doesnt know how to properly process this loss and most kids don't so I don't know why everyone acts like he should get over it. He struggled with violent tendencies when he was small hut he has been in the need therapy since he was 4.
My mom has never spoken or acted that way around him before to my knowledge or I wouldn't have her watch him.
I didn't know about SSI and I will look into but yall gotta stop being rude about it. I haven't had someone this close to me die before and I am just turned 30. I had no idea any of this was a thing because no one told me before now. I never looked into myself because I didn't know there was anything to look it. Yall just be rude to be rude.
My inlaws won't return my calls or texts but I'm giving them their space as they just lost their child/brother too. Seeing me and the kids might be too hard on them and I respect how they feel the need to grieve their loss.
I pay my mom. I don't know how people keep missing that but she is not a free sitter. I pay her 40$ every time which is more than the daily fee at the local daycare. I wouldn't expect them to watch my kids for free just because they are family and family wouldn't watch them for free anyway and they've made that very very clear to me.
I can handle my mom taking her anger and stress out on me privately but I draw the line at her taking it out on my kids. She has a right to feel stressed and upset and I understand that but I also have that right. Since my husband has passed she has been actively trying to get me to find a new partner and I quote "Even if you don't like them you need a second income so find someone with money that you can tolerate"
He can't go to work with me while sick for a couple reasons
-
He was I'll and it was contagious as we had all been sick all weekend except him he didn't get sick till Tuesday.
-
I am a preschool teacher even if he wasn't sick I can not bring him to work with me as he doesn't attend that school and isn't in my class.
My Sister texted me in the middle of the night saying they are coming by my job later to speak to me on my lunch so hopefully I can resolve this and have an update.
My mom is banned from my place of work, and I will no longer be speaking to her, my grandma, and will be limiting contact with my sister. I was sent home early due to my emotional state. They showed up before my lunch break and demanded to talk to me, and when my boss said no, my mom lost it and started screaming at her so loudly I could hear down the hall from my classroom.
She sent another staff member to get me to try to defuse the situation but my mom only started screaming at me that I wasted her time and her gas because she was going to have to wait around all day for me (I told her I go to lunch at 12:15pm everyday and she showed at 10:30am) while calking me all sorts of names and cussing with every other word.
I asked if we could go out side to talk and she said that she no longer wants to talk to me and that she just came because my sister asked to her (I didn't know this my sister made it seem like it was mom's idea on the phone).
One of my coworkers is going to be retiring a week before Thanksgiving and told me she will watch my kids during school breaks after she retires for the same price I paid my mom after everyone got see what my mother was like in person.
She said she doesnt feel right having me keep her as a sitter after her behavior today and she understands how hard being a widow is (She lost her husband when her kids were 10 and 14 but I had no idea until today since she never shared much about her personal life). We ended up having to talk to the police on my mother because she was refusing to leave, and they came and escorted her off the property.
After they left my sister called me to tell me my mom blocked me on everything and told her she no longer has 2 daughters just one and that my sister is forbidden from coming to see me or watching the kids while she lives with our mother. Luckily, she will be moving in with her fiance after he gets back from deployment.
Thank you for all the advice I did apply online to social security but received an automated email response saying due to the federal shut down the local office is closed they will check my application as soon as someone returns to the office.
Also, in case anyone wonders, my coworkers knew childcare was a struggle for me but didn't have any advice to help me with childcare because most of them dont have kids, pr their kids are already grown.
But the lady who offered to help is one of my favorite coworkers and she has come over to help me make decorations for our classrooms at work so she knows my kids and they really seemed to like her whenever she came by to work on work things and I know she is fully certified and train to care for a special needs child as everyone at my place of employment is.