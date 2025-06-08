Brother's GF tries to evict his 15yo sister - gets shocking reality check when she learns teen owns the house. AITA?

It sounds like your brother's girlfriend is trying to come between the two of you and he is falling for it. As your guardian, he should be on your side and ensuring that your home is a safe shelter.

Is there another adult family member (aunt, uncle, grandparent, or trusted friend of your father's) that you could go to with your concerns if the girlfriend continues to try and steal your home/inheritance?

andthenwombats

No, she cares about herself and her goals. You have legal rights to this home and if it’s so important to them they can buy you out of it when they’re ready, if you want to sell.

MrsCakeakaJane