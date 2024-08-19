Ex-wife reminds ex-husband she is only responsible for their two children, not his others. AITA?

I told him there was no we in that and he said of course there is, we're co-parents. I said of our two sure, but not his other kids. It was requests for me to have his children in my home or to take them out to eat with me and our kids. And finally it has turned into back to school craziness. I bought supplies for the boys and he told me I hadn't bought nearly enough for everyone.

I was like hold up, what's that supposed to mean and he pointed out that what I bought wouldn't be possible to share evenly between all five children. I told him we don't have five children, we have two, the two I bought those for. I told him I am responsible for our children not his three others.