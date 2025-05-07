'AITA for reminding my friend he makes 8 times more than me?' 'I even housesit for FREE.'

"AITA for reminding my friend he makes 8 times more than me?"

Background: My job doesn't pay the best but I love the work, I obviously would like to be paid more. I was a listening ear to my friend a few years ago when he was looking for jobs. I heard him list all the pros and cons of each option, including the salary. So I know what his starting pay was at the one he settled on, it is literally 8 times more than my annual salary.

Our friendship is not influenced at all by our salary differences. We always split the bill, never pay for each other except birthdays, all of which has worked well. I even housesit (he has a cat) for him for free when he is away.