'AITA for reminding a guy I got nothing as a retirement gift when asked to contribute to another?'

I retired from the Army reserve after 22 years in the summer of 2024. I got nothing as a parting gift from any level (unit, BN, BDE, etc.). I didn’t really care. I was just happy to be retired and have put that phase of my life behind me.
This past week, I was asked over text by the same guys who couldn’t be bothered to give me so much as a certificate of appreciation on a piece of A4 if I wanted to contribute to a gift for another guy who is retiring soon. They plan to get him a 1911.
I told them I would but kind of jokingly reminded him I didn’t even get a used Starbucks gift card when I left. I didn’t get a reply. Waited a couple days and let him know that I really wasn’t trying to be an AH if it had seemed like it but that I was caught a little off guard being asked to contribute to such a gift after having received nothing and that it was a bit of a gut punch.
I’ve still heard nothing back. It’s not like these guys are just casual acquaintances. I’ve deployed to the Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, etc. with these guys and a couple even stood at my wedding. Known a few of them for nearly 20 years. I still have heard nothing at all. Just crickets.
So AITA for reminding the same people asking me to contribute to a pretty significant retirement gift that they got me nothing. I did chip in and throw $100 in the Venmo. And still nothing.
Edit: For those who keep asking why I sent money and for those who will. I’ve spent a decent bit of my life in some pretty crappy places with the guy they’re organizing this for. One of the best guys out there. Sure he’s one of the guys that could have done something when I left but me leaving empty-handed doesn’t mean he should. I’m happy to contribute. I simply pointed out a fact when asked to do so.
owaikeia wrote:
YTA.
For sending the money. What the...why?!
OP responded:
Because the guy they’re organizing it for is a fantastic dude and I’m not a petty AH.
lylivarae wrote:
I mean NTA obviously, but soft Y T A to yourself: why did you send them some money when you heard nothing back? It's an entirely valid point, and you seem to bend to the silent treatment so easily,it's quite sad.
OP responded:
I sent the money when asked at the beginning. The way that’s worded it does sound like I waited. Guy deserves it anyway. Did two tours in Afghanistan plus some other crummy places and missed out on a lot of crap. I have zero problem helping to make sure he gets a good parting gift.
Rulerofnyanyaland wrote:
NTA. It feels awful to be forgotten when other people get honored. But if no one is specifically in charge of organizing a farewell gift, I'll bet I know exactly how this went down. You don't care that much for organizing gestures like this for other people, nor making a big deal out of your own birthday or family celebrations, so yours got overlooked.
Your buddy who's getting his probably has been joking around with the others about getting him this expensive gift for his own send off and nudging one of his friends by hinting strongly that his specific friend should organize that to make sure it happens. You know, the squeaky wheel gets the oil.
But you can't squeak after it's too late and you're already retired. Because now they're probably all thinking you didn't want them to make a fuss over yours, but now it looks like you did, and they might be asking each other if it's not too late to get you something.
And if so, what, since you never hinted about what you might like, and so now none of them have gotten back to you because they're kind of in limbo about it, not sure whether to apologize or get you a belated gift because would that be insulting or appreciated?
I'm guessing this is how it went down. Might not be much consolation, but I hope the lack of a parting gift doesn't diminish your camaraderie with these guys. If you don't usually seem like you want gifts or a pat on the back, (i.e. you come across as a guy who doesn't like the spotlight or fuss on a birthday, etc.) it was probably more of a misunderstanding than total thoughtlessness.
lllollll wrote:
NTA. Also, I’m so confused - why are they asking you to pitch in when you have already retired? That is so weird. The people still at work throw the retirement thing for the dude retiring. The people who ALREADY retired aren’t at work and shouldn’t have to pitch in. What even is this? Regardless you shouldn’t have paid anything. They seem like jerks, especially because they never replied to your texts.
Garden_Lady2 wrote:
NTA, but you should have been honored somehow when you retired. I'm so sorry they didn't show you any appreciation. You certainly shouldn't have been asked for any contribution for someone else. However, an alternative view could be that he was embarrassed because he thought you had been given something.
Just throwing this out there because I once worked at a place where a woman who was always short of money took it upon herself to gather money from all of us for a retirement gift. I'm sure many of us gave quite a bit. Her retirement 'gift' turned out to be a ladies matching tracksuit and a small gift card.
There was no way our contribution wasn't a lot larger than what was given but there was no way we could prove it. She claimed the tracksuit was from a posh store when it was probably from JC Penney's at the most.
Maybe you should call up those guys who were in your wedding and just ask about your retirement gift and see what they say. And, most importantly, thank you for your service. The public appreciates you!
Unusual_Disaster_690 wrote:
NTA at all but I’m really encouraged to see someone on here do what they think is right (chipping in), rather than go for some petty retaliation. Just because they don’t treat you as they should have doesn’t mean you should stoop to that level. You’ll sleep peacefully knowing that you did right by your buddy.