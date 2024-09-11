"AITA for reminding my parents their favorite daughter is the criminal and not me?"

Little_Isopod_9661

I (16f) have an older sister Kacy (18f). She was always the golden child who could do nothing wrong. While I could never do anything right. Kacy also hated me. Not sure why. But she used to make up stuff to get me into trouble and our parents always believed her.

Nobody else did which I think made it worse between us. She wanted everyone to see her the way our parents did. But she was always pretty mean to others and spoiled and entitled. While most of the family saw how my parents treated me vs Kacy and they saw how my parents let Kacy treat me.