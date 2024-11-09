"AITA for remotely locking my husband out of the car to teach him a lesson?"

My husband has a horrible habit of leaving keys in the car. He claims he started doing it after he lost keys on a few occasions and it was just easier to know where they’d be. I’ve told him before that is a really bad idea and encouraged him to stop, got him those little tags that’ll tell you where you left your keys, etc.

He continued to do it until he ended up getting his car stolen. Insurance barely paid enough for him to get a new car and it wasn’t anywhere near as nice as the other. I thought he had learned his lesson as he seemingly stopped leaving the keys behind.