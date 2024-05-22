Man plans to sue biodad after learning he raised his son for 18 years. AITA?

"AITA for removing my wife’s child out of my will because I discovered he is not mine?"

External-Reindeer918

I’ve been married for 15 years with my wife and our son is 18yo. I think I was a good father to him, always present, always supporting him, I was the first he talked to when he had a bullying problem, a math problem, when he needed romantic advice. He is straight but likes dressing up and doing makeup, and I was the first one to support him on that too, while his mom was trying to make him more “masculine”.

However, recently I discovered that he is not actually my child. My MIL said he had to tell me something important, so I went to meet her and told me that my child is actually my wife’s high school boyfriend baby.