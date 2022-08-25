Woman asks if she's wrong for refusing to remove piercing for sister's wedding.

Reddit user u/Bridgadier03 didn't think her sister would object to getting a piercing right before her wedding, but it turns out she thought wrong. Not only did her sister object, she completely kicked her out of the wedding party.
She writes:
My (18F) sister (21F) is getting married again for the second time in a few weeks. My sister and I are very close due to us growing up in a troubled household. We had been planning and preparing for the wedding for months, and I got to be one of her bridesmaids.
About a week ago, I pierced my septum, I always wanted one and I told her many times, and it was never clarified if it would be an issue. My sister was texting me throughout the time I was getting it, and the bit before. She seemed to be happy for me to get it. I got the piercing and she said it looks great and that she said she was glad I was happy.