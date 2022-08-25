Woman asks if she's wrong for refusing to remove piercing for sister's wedding.

Everyone wants their wedding to be picture-perfect, but sometimes brides can go a little too far trying to control everyone's appearance.

Reddit user u/Bridgadier03 didn't think her sister would object to getting a piercing right before her wedding, but it turns out she thought wrong. Not only did her sister object, she completely kicked her out of the wedding party.

Now, this former bridesmaid is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for refusing to take out my piercing for my sister’s wedding?"

She writes:

My (18F) sister (21F) is getting married again for the second time in a few weeks. My sister and I are very close due to us growing up in a troubled household. We had been planning and preparing for the wedding for months, and I got to be one of her bridesmaids.