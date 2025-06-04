'AITA for removing PRIDE flags from my store?' 'The aesthetic is very clean and minimal.'

I’m 34F and I own a small jewelry store. The aesthetic is very clean and minimal. No posters, signs, or flags. I’ve always kept it that way to maintain a consistent, upscale look.
Today one of my employees, 22F, came in and put up a few small pride flags without asking me. One was taped near the register, another in the front window, and she pinned a rainbow flag to a necklace display.
I didn’t say anything in front of customers. I just took them down later, put them in the back, and left a note asking her to please check with me first before changing anything in the store.
She came in later, saw they were gone, and got cold toward me. I told her calmly that I don’t allow any flags or messaging in the store, not because I’m against Pride, but because I keep the space neutral. No pride flags, no political flags, nothing. It’s always been that way.
She told me I was being close-minded and that “it’s literally just a flag.” I didn’t argue. I just repeated that nothing personal goes in the display space and that if she had issue with that, she can leave if it’s this big of a problem.
Now tonight I’m seeing comments show up on our Google reviews calling the store bigoted and saying we’re anti-LGBTQ. I’m guessing she told people what happened. This wasn’t me trying to take a stance. I just don’t allow anything like that in the store because it doesn’t fit the environment I’ve built. AITA for taking them down?
Timely-Cry-8366 said:
I’m queer myself and I think the crux of this issue is more about her putting anything up on display in your store without asking permission from you, her boss. No matter the message, that would not fly with most owners.
This has nothing to do with pride month. It just happens to be what she chose to put up. Of course you took them down. If she wanted to display something, she should have asked first. NTA.
Dismal-Anybody-1951 said:
I'm gay. It's your store. Employee overstepped. I hope you don't get too much backlash, business wise, for your reasonable position, but you may.
shep2105 said:
NTA. It's YOUR store. You make the rules. Period.
BooksnBlankies said:
NTA. Your store, your rules. If you allow one person to post personal things in your store without asking, others will want to do the same. Before you know it, employees will be posting adverts for their weekend garage sale, or cage-fighting match, or cancer benefit for their cousin's barber.
All completely legit interests, but not things to be displayed around your store without asking. Nothing should be displayed in a store you don't own without asking first.
Chemical-Armadillo64 said:
NTA. My understanding is that you would have taken the flag down even if it said something completely unpolitical and neutral because it goes against the aesthetic you’ve established in your store. You’re going for a nicer, upscale vibe. Even if it said “buy more jewelry!” you would have taken it down.
I’m not sure what recourse you have but she’s slandering you and your business. Possibly libel if she’s the one posting the reviews from alt accounts or posting about it to get people to flock to your review page. It’s negatively impacting your business and image. She’s straight up lying and trying to pull a controversy card. Unhinged behavior.