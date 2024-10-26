'AITA for refusing to rename my cat even though she has the same name as my GF?' UPDATED

This is relevant because our conversation did not go well, and Jade's follow up to it has been to attack my past as a part of her "revenge(?)" against me for "choosing a cat over her." so for those of you who were warning me, you were right. After some consideration, I realized she has been controlling me more than I thought in the past six months of us dating.

It would be anything from how I ate to how often I spoke to my friends, but I was blind to it because I had a crush on her for a few months before we dated and was grateful that things were finally going my way.