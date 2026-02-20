"AITA for replacing everything my wife loses when she organizes against my will?"

My wife and I each have private rooms in our house. Nothing weird. No locks on the doors. They are just our private areas. We also have areas of responsibility. She has the kitchen and I have the garage.

That means that when I use the kitchen to cook and when I clean up I return it to the order that she has determined is best. When she uses the garage for some project ally tools get put back where they belong and she cleans up after herself.

The problem is that she is a neat freak. She cannot stand clutter. I on the other hand have no problem putting my purchases in my room to deal with later. Whether it's toys or computer parts I will leave them in the corner until I get to them. My personal mess does not pass the threshold of my door.