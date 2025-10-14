'AITA for replacing pictures of my cousins with pictures of my dog?'

My grandpa's birthday was a couple weeks ago. 6 weeks before his birthday, I texted all of my siblings and cousins (there’s 9 of us) and told them to send me a picture of themselves within the next 4 weeks so I could put it on a phone case for our grandpa’s birthday.
2 weeks later I sent the text again, saying I needed a picture of them and anybody that chooses not to send a picture will be replaced by a picture of my dog. I had 3 cousins tell me to screenshot something from their instagrams. I didn’t respond.
I sent a text out the day before I put in the order saying anybody that did not send a picture of themselves in the next 24 hours would be replaced by pictures of my dog. The same 3 cousins never sent pictures. Their spots have my dog in a sombrero, my dog at the pumpkin patch, and my dog in a chicken costume.
They came over for my grandpa's birthday and saw him open his new phone case. They saw that their pictures weren’t on the case and got mad at me for not picking something off their instagrams like they told me to. I said that I sent 3 reminders to send me a picture with a clear warning that anybody that did not send a picture would be replaced with a picture of the dog. They knew exactly what would happen.
My grandpa finds it hilarious but their parents are telling my parents that I kept them off the phone case on purpose and they want me to apologize. AITA for replacing them with pictures of my dog because they never sent me a picture?
Hawaiianstylin808 said:
Grandpa liked it. That’s all that matters. NTA.
MysticalWeasel said:
NTA, and Grandpa finding it hilarious is a win; also, who paid for it? Did you pay for it yourself, or did others chip in?
Your_Daddy_1972 said:
NTA. You gave them plenty of warning and told them exactly what would happen if they didn't send. Yeah you could've screenshot something on their socials, but they didn't want to make any effort so they didn't need to be on the gift.
Deo14 said:
NTA and hilarious. Even grandpa thinks so.
nemc222 said:
NTA. You warned them. They wanted you to do all the work. Petty would have been finding the worst possible photos of them to use. They didn’t care enough then to spend a few minutes picking a photo to send you, it’s too late to care now.
oldyorker123 said:
NTA. Awesome, if anything. Grandpa loved it and also thought it was hilarious. Your cousins suck and so do their parents.
greek_thumb said:
NTA. I’d probably prefer your favorite pics of your dog pics to those cousins