'AITA if I report my (soon-to-be-ex) husband's adultery to his Chain of Command?' UPDATED

Fast forward to deployment. He was gonna be gone for 6 months, and I kinda had a bad gut feeling when he left, and felt anxious that we might not make it through. His past was in the back of my head, but I trusted him. Things were hard in the beginning but we eased into it. I noticed he started drinking a lot, as he said the only thing to do out there after work was to go to the bar.

He became close friends with some people, one guy in particular (lets call him Frank) and he would go to the bar with them every night. It became pretty frustrating sometimes because my husband would often kind of ghost me when he was out with the guys, and text me when he was on his way back to the dorms about to go to bed anyways.