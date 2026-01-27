'AITA for reporting a doctor who implied I cheated on my husband?'

I’m 4 weeks postpartum, leaking everywhere, running on caffeine and pure rage. My kid wakes up with goopy eyes so we rush to urgent care on a Sunday. The doctor barely looks at him, checks the age, and immediately diagnoses chlamydia conjunctivitis.
I tell him that’s impossible, I’ve been with my husband for five years and I had an emergency C-section. My kid didn’t even touch the birth canal. He gives me this smug look over his glasses, ignores the medical history I just gave him, and tells my husband "Sometimes we don't know everything about our partners, these things happen."
He essentially called me a cheater to my husband's face while I’m holding a screaming newborn. My husband, who is terrified of confrontation, just stood there staring at his shoes while this guy wrote a script.
I had to pay out of pocket for an emergency STD panel just to prove a point and clear the air because my husband got weirdly quiet on the ride home. Turns out, obviously, I’m clean.
The actual pediatrician saw the baby yesterday and said it’s just a blocked tear duct, totally normal, nothing to do with STDs. Now I’m out $450 for the tests because my insurance flagged them as "unnecessary" since I had a C-section—ironic, right?
I want to report this guy to the state board for negligence and being an unprofessional ass. My husband says I’m being a Karen and that "doctors have to be careful," but I’m ready to go scorched earth on this guy's license.
Do it.
I’d take that bill to civil court. Him pulling that BS was low level malpractice, not to mention dangerous to do in an appointment like that - both for a mom and you (had your husband been a different sort of person). He is clearly displacing some deep disrespect towards women onto you and has no business treating patients if he can’t remain objective.
You are being a Karen?!? I'm so sorry to tell you, but you have a husband problem a doctor problem. Report his ass. That was so unprofessional and harmful!!! Have a serious talk with your husband.
If he can't be on your side, and support you, I would consider my options! So sorry you have to go through this, going through pp after a C-section is rough! You deserve so much better!!!
Your husband should be defending you. Hopefully you prove your innocence while winning huge lawsuit$$$. I myself have been false-accused unjust-punished questioned etc. NTA.
Definitely go scorched earth for the doctor, but also you for sure have a husband problem. How the hell is he gonna advocate for your child if he doesn’t have the balls to stand up for you?
Do it. Report him. He broke the cardinal rule of “Do no harm”. Plus, he was a HUGE ass. He did not test the child. That’s just malicious. Your husband, on the other hand, is a spineless waste of space in relation to this issue.
How dare he stand there silently while his wife is being accused of infidelity and endangering the health of her newborn? And doubles down on defending the medical jerkrod.
So hubby is quiet as another man insults you, then thinks you’re being a Karen bc “doctors have to be careful”??? How is misdiagnosing a baby and then insulting the mother being careful?? Even if you take the insult out of it, HE MISDIAGNOSED YOUR BABY!! Your husband needs a spine and a clue. Report him.
You should leave your husband to be quite frank if he’s not willing to stand up to you after an AH said that you cheated on him and got an STD that’s not a husband that’s a doormat. You’re not the AH report the doctor immediately do not let this stand.
NTA. Hold up. He said you were being a Karen?!? FR? Your husband is a full on POS, not your partner. That doctor didn't "have to be careful". That doctor should have listened to you, you know, the one who gave birth by c-section?
I'd go scorched earth against him and the clinic. Then I'd be telling my husband that if he was so ready to believe a complete stranger that accused me of cheating on him, maybe he'd better get his ducks in a row, as I'd be speaking with an attorney.
I'm pi$$ed for you. Why on earth would your husband believe a complete misogynistic stranger over you? He doesn't like confrontation?!? FFS, he should have shut the "doctor" down right there.
Tell your husband to enjoy his new relationship with Rosie Palm and her five sisters. The doctor called you a philanderer, your husband believed him, it triggered $450 in unnecessary tests and marital strife, and now hubby wants to come at you for being upset. Tell him to date the doctor NTA.
100% do it, if he treated you with such bias. AND misdiagnosed a baby. I wonder if he should even be able to hold his medical license. Years ago, I wanted an IUD since it seemed the easiest option to get my period to stop. I also had terrible cramps. I had an OBGYN say I would become promiscuous. Since its for married women.
I lost my mind on her and she agreed to it. Then made the insertion so painful. Since the first time you have it inserted. You are supposed to be on your period to make it easier. My greatest regret was not reporting that witch. Do it for me please.
Oh my goodness, him not defending you, being quiet on the way home and calling you a "Karen" for wanting to report someone who looked at you and decided you are a cheater? I might be reaching but is he by any chance the one cheating?
Hence the inability to defend you? Now back to this good for nothing doctor...How many times has he done this? Misdiagnosed women just because? That Dr is dangerous and needs to be reported ASAP, also your husband is spineless.