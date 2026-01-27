'AITA for reporting a doctor who implied I cheated on my husband?'

liongirlgaymer

You should leave your husband to be quite frank if he’s not willing to stand up to you after an AH said that you cheated on him and got an STD that’s not a husband that’s a doormat. You’re not the AH report the doctor immediately do not let this stand.

blondeheartedgoddess

NTA. Hold up. He said you were being a Karen?!? FR? Your husband is a full on POS, not your partner. That doctor didn't "have to be careful". That doctor should have listened to you, you know, the one who gave birth by c-section?