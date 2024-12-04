'AITA for reporting my boss to HR after discovering her secret side hustle?'

I was furious and decided to report Claire to HR. This wasn’t just about the betrayal; Claire had crossed major professional boundaries by involving my husband and using company property to create explicit content. HR took the situation seriously, launching an investigation. Within a week, Claire was put on unpaid leave, and word began spreading around the office.

That’s when the backlash started. Some of my coworkers think I overreacted. They argue that Claire’s OnlyFans was her personal business and that I should’ve handled it privately instead of “ruining her career.”

James is livid too. He says I’ve destroyed a good opportunity for him and Claire, who he claims was “doing nothing wrong.” Claire even sent me an email before HR locked her out of her accounts, accusing me of being jealous and vindictive.