'AITA for reporting my boyfriend’s mom for taking and wearing my graduation dress?'

About a week later, I was sitting with Ben while he was scrolling through Instagram. One of Terry’s friends had posted photos from her birthday dinner. I looked over and saw a group photo. Right in the middle was Terry, clearly wearing my graduation dress.

I said, “Is that my dress?” and Ben just froze. It was obviously the same one. She never lent it to anyone. She wore it herself. When I confronted her, she admitted it and said she only wore it for a couple hours and planned to return it. I said I didn’t want it anymore and asked her to reimburse me. She said she already paid her half and called me immature.