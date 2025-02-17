'AITA for reporting my coworker for cheating in the company competition?' 'What’s your secret?'

By week 2 it’s looking certain 1 of us will win and the whole group is absolutely getting a half day off work. Then I checked the log and out of no where, Tiffany, who’d been posting 10-15,000 per day, posts 65,000 steps.

For perspective, a marathon I ran resulted in 52,000. So I’m skeptical but also, maybe Tiffany ran a casual ultra marathon on a workday? Who knows. I sent her a teams message “That’s a lot of steps, what’s your secret?”

She said she plays volleyball and wanted to count the steps from her games but can’t safely keep her phone or watch on her to keep count. To solve this problem, Matt looked up a chart online that gives a step equivalent for other activities. Ex: volleyball = 89 steps per minute Tennis = 133 spm Etc.