'AITA for reporting my coworker for cheating in the company competition?' 'What’s your secret?'

At our last company meeting they announced there would be a step competition. Participation was voluntary, if the average number of steps is greater than or equal to a 5K per day all participants get a Friday half day. The person with the most steps overall wins an Apple Watch. We would log our steps during work days only for 20 days.
I've been in a funk lately and was glad for an excuse to get back into my fitness routine. I love running and asked if steps from running could be counted. Matt, who volunteered to manage the competition said it did.
My goal was 20,000 steps a day thinking this would easily put me in the lead but on day 1 this guy Dave posted 23,000. I sent him a message on teams, saying something along the lines of “it’s on!” The next day I put up 24,000. He answers back with 25,000. Another coworker Jenna also joined in. The 3 of us started having daily chats about our workouts.
By week 2 it’s looking certain 1 of us will win and the whole group is absolutely getting a half day off work. Then I checked the log and out of no where, Tiffany, who’d been posting 10-15,000 per day, posts 65,000 steps.
For perspective, a marathon I ran resulted in 52,000. So I’m skeptical but also, maybe Tiffany ran a casual ultra marathon on a workday? Who knows. I sent her a teams message “That’s a lot of steps, what’s your secret?”
She said she plays volleyball and wanted to count the steps from her games but can’t safely keep her phone or watch on her to keep count. To solve this problem, Matt looked up a chart online that gives a step equivalent for other activities. Ex: volleyball = 89 steps per minute Tennis = 133 spm Etc.
Fair enough but the math still ain’t mathin so I said “wow, you must have played for like 8 hours!” Her reply “well I also road my bike." Now this is where I call BS so I clarified “you counted riding your bike?” Turns out she didn’t just use the chart for volleyball, she used it to count everything she did and convert it into steps.
Bike riding, stretching, yoga, washing the dishes. All great but those are not STEPS. This seemed pretty lame to me and I just said “I don’t think that’s really in the spirit of this competition." And immediately went to Matt to ask about this chart. Specifically if bike riding counted towards steps.
He said bike riding didn’t count, it was too different and also unfair since not every employee has access to a bike. I thanked him for clarifying and told him that Tiffany may also need some clarification.
Not 2 minutes later I get this message from Tiffany “Really, you complained about me? That’s actually not in the spirit of the competition. I lost a pet recently and have been so depressed.
I’ve been struggling to lose weight and I was so proud of my steps from yesterday! Not everyone can be a marathon runner like you, really uncool." I knew I was being a little cheeky going to Matt but Tiffany’s message really took me by surprise. Am I the ahole?
Big_Flamingo4061 said:
Your company is the ahole for making you all compete against each other for a measly half day off.
plaignard said:
NTA. Digesting ice cream also uses calories, doesn’t mean I should convert that into steps.
Top_Diamond5312 said:
NTA. She’s cheating and she knows it. You called her out for everyone’s benefit. The minute the bike riding went in there, it became ludicrous.
Ghostthroughdays said:
NTA. OP didn’t complain about Tiffany. She asked for clarification what could be counted and recommended that Tiffany gets information what can be counted.
StragglingShadow said:
NTA. A walking contest is a walking contest. Not a fitness contest. You don't get to convert activities into steps like that. That's cheating. Cheating is an asshole move, especially when prizes are involved. You going to the ref and calling foul is Fairplay when someone is cheating.
juliabelleswain said:
NTA. My job did the same thing last winter and we had one jerk who 100% ruined it for everyone else by doing that. Same deal: he logged yoga, stretching, vacuuming, laundry, everything, and was tossing in 50k+ every day. It legit makes it no fun for anyone else.