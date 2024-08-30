'AITA for reporting my coworker to HR for using the office fridge?' 'It led to her trying to get me fired.'

A few weeks ago, I noticed that it was getting harder and harder to find space for my lunch. The fridge was always crammed full, and I soon realized that one of my coworkers, Anna, was using it to store a bunch of homemade lunches she sells to other employees.
Anna is a great cook, and her lunches are popular. She brings in about 15 pre-made meals every day, storing them in the fridge until people pick them up throughout the day. At first, I didn’t think much of it, but it started to become a real problem when there was barely any room left for anyone else’s food.
I decided to talk to Anna, suggesting that she might consider using a cooler or finding another way to store her meals since the fridge was meant for everyone. She didn’t take it well.
She got defensive, saying that her food was in high demand and that she had every right to use the fridge. She even hinted that if I wanted more space, I should start buying her lunches instead of bringing my own.
Things escalated when I couldn’t fit my lunch in the fridge for several days in a row. I finally decided to report the situation to HR. They spoke to Anna, and she was told to limit how much space she uses in the fridge. That’s when things took a turn.
Anna was furious with me and made it her mission to make my life at work miserable. She started spreading rumors about me, telling people that I was jealous of her success and trying to sabotage her business. Then she took it a step further.
Anna went to HR and claimed that I was harassing her and creating a hostile work environment. She even got a couple of her friends in the office to back up her story, lying about things I supposedly said and did.
HR called me in for a meeting to address the complaints, and I was blindsided. I had no idea she was plotting to get me fired. Luckily, I had documented my interactions with Anna and was able to prove that her claims were false.
HR ended up dismissing the complaints against me, but the damage was done. The whole situation has left me feeling isolated at work, and now a lot of my coworkers see me as the bad guy, thanks to Anna’s lies. So, AITA for reporting her in the first place? Or did I just make things worse for myself by not handling it differently?
Personal_Regular_569 said:
If these lunches are being consumed by your colleagues the same day, then the real issue is that your workplace needs a second fridge. Everyone's lunch should fit.
Mysta-Majestik said:
This wasn't an Anna problem to begin with. If those 15 people all brought lunch, you'd still be in the same boat. Get a bigger fridge.
Bombshell_gracie said:
NTA. You were just trying to ensure everyone had fair access to the fridge. Anna's reaction is completely out of line.
conipto said:
ESH. You took the wrong approach with reporting her. You should have realized that it isn't her clogging up the fridge, it's everyone. Each of those lunches is for a different coworker. If you really wanted to solve it, you should have asked for a second or larger fridge since everyone's food can't fit.
Then, Anna is an asshole for being vindictive about it. The amount of drama office refrigerators create has always been a little bit hilarious to me. Just get a modern insulated lunch box. It's only gotta stay cold for 4 hours.
40stepstothemoon said:
NTA. You should really review the handbook, it sounds like she’s likely violating a policy as her side busy is interfering with work. But also if there are say 20 employees and 15 lunches fit in the fridge what happens if everyone brings a lunch? I’m not saying your work should accommodate what she’s doing but if the fridge is consistently full maybe they need to get another or a bigger one.
Miginyon said:
ESH. Your employer isn’t providing enough refrigeration space for all the employees lunches, that’s the issue, and you’re trying to mess her over for trying to make ends meet, and you’re attempting to come between at least fifteen of your coworkers and their food.
You’re a damn fool lady, and I suggest if you’re this desperate for something to happen that you find a job that is more challenging and stimulating for you.
Excellent-Safe-5122 said:
NTA. You just wanted to fit your lunch in the fridge, not start a turf war with the office chef. Anna turned the break room into her personal restaurant, and when you politely suggested she use less space, she flipped out and tried to get you fired.
Reporting her to HR was the logical move—her revenge plot was just overcooked drama. You're not the bad guy; you just wanted to keep your lunch from being evicted by a Tupperware takeover.