'AITA for reporting my coworker to HR for using the office fridge?' 'It led to her trying to get me fired.'

"AITA for reporting my coworker to HR for using the office fridge to store her homemade lunches, which led to her trying to get me fired?"

A few weeks ago, I noticed that it was getting harder and harder to find space for my lunch. The fridge was always crammed full, and I soon realized that one of my coworkers, Anna, was using it to store a bunch of homemade lunches she sells to other employees.

Anna is a great cook, and her lunches are popular. She brings in about 15 pre-made meals every day, storing them in the fridge until people pick them up throughout the day. At first, I didn’t think much of it, but it started to become a real problem when there was barely any room left for anyone else’s food.

I decided to talk to Anna, suggesting that she might consider using a cooler or finding another way to store her meals since the fridge was meant for everyone. She didn’t take it well.