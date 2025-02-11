'AITA for reporting my coworker for stealing my food?' 'She called me heartless.'

mfruitfly said:

NTA. When you go in to the meeting this week, be calm and very clear: You have labeled your food, you caught coworker eating your food, you asked her not to do it again, she did it again. I would also include the cost of what she ate.

You are in a professional environment. Her personal life is none of your concern and while yes, we can all help support a coworker going through a tough time, that is not what is happening here. Her "cravings" are not something that mean she gets to go do what she wants and take from others.