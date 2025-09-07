'AITA for reporting my ex and her husband for stealing my property?'

The next time our daughter (14) brought some of my tools into school with her for an assignment but it was a custody exchange day so she left my house but went home to her mom's. My ex believed it wasn't appropriate for her to have them so she took them and refused to return them to me. Again I got a written exchange as proof.

This last time was with our youngest. I let him use an old iPod for a class assignment on recent old tech gadgets. Apparently her 13 year old stepchild had the same assignment on a different day and she decided both should get to use it. I told her it was my property and she had to return it, got another email exchange and then I contacted the police.