'AITA for reporting a girl for hit and run after she hit my car and fled?'

I don’t have their number or anything but they always seemed like decent people. If she had let me talk to them I feel like this would have been simpler. But she shut that down totally. After that I messaged my buddy who’s a cop. I showed him the dashcam and explained what happened including how she refused to take responsibility.

He said it was legally a hit and run because she left without giving information and we can pursue it if I wanted. He helped me file the report since he knew the exact language to use. He also said tons of people get away with stuff like this when they shouldn’t.

I also filed with insurance. The police report helps the claim according to my buddy so it should be smooth.

Well now she’s apparently in real legal trouble for leaving the scene of an accident and could have issues with her license and retaining insurance.